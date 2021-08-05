Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Happy Birthday Kajol: Renuka Shahane, Manish Malhotra, B-town extends wishes to actress

Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday. She kickstarted her birthday a day before with sister Tanisha Mukerji and mother Tanuja by going on a lunch date with them. Several Bollywood celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Renuka Shahane, Saba Ali Khan and her fans, well wishers took to social media to wish the gorgeous actress.

Kajol's Tribhanga co-star Renuka Shahane shared a collage of pictures with the actress along with a heartfelt post, "Happy happy birthday @kajol my dearest angel ( in Devil's clothes? Perhaps as long as the Devil's wearing Manish Malhotra, Ana Singh, Ritu Kumar) Have a terrific year full of love, joy, family time, you- time. Be blessed always and slay it in your unique unfiltered, unfettered style. You are unstoppable!!! Loads of unconditional love."

Designer Manish Malhotra too, took to his Instagram handle to share a happy picture with Kajol and also added a heartwarming note which read, "Truly the #oneandonly very Special @kajol Birthday Wishes my dearest such a long journey of friendship, work, films , outdoor shoots, fun times and laughter with you and you are just the Best always. lots of love."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kajol with mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Tribhanga. Her future projects include the biopic Sasi Lalitha, besides Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

