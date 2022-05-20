Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn pen heartfelt wishes for their RRR co-star

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Birthday Jr NTR

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: One of the most loved actors in the south industry, Jr NTR is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Known for giving power-packed performances in films like RRR, Yamadonga and Nannaku Prematho, he enjoys a massive fanbase. His magic is not just confined to the south industry anymore, audiences from around the world lauded the actor for his last release RRR. On his special day today, his fans and several celebrities took to social media platforms to shower the actor with their warm wishes.

Bollywood star and Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared a happy picture with him along with a heartfelt message, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done - Ajay (sic)."

Ram Charan penned an emotional note alongside an adorable picture, "Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 I will always always cherish what we have. Happy Birthday !"

Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted a picture along with the caption, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Tarak. May this birthday be filled with abundance of Love, Joy and success."

