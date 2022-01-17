Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAROUTAKHTAR Happy birthday Javed Akhtar: Farhan Akhtar shares throwback pic, Shibani Dandekar sends love

Highlights Javed Akhtar is seen looking into the distance standing by the beach in a pic from his younger days

A documentary titled Angry Young Men is in the works. It will look at the journey of Salim-Javed

Angry Young Men will be jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Salman Khan

On the occasion when veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year older, his son Farhan Akhtar shared a throwback picture on social media to wish him. In the monochrome image that seems to be from Javed's younger days, he is seen standing by the beach in Mumbai and looking into the distance.

Farhan captioned the image. "This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa (sic)."

Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar dropped in heart emojis in the comments section of his post.

It was announced last year that Farhan, Zoya Akhtar and Salman Khan will be jointly producing a documentary feature on the legendary writer duo Salim-Javed titled Angry Young Men. It will take an in-depth look at the work of Salim-Javed, piecing together the professional rise and the personal bond between the two as they revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s with films like Zanjeer, Sholay and Deewar.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that after dating for four years Farhan and Shibani will be taking the next step in their relationship and will register for marriage. According to Pinkvilla, "Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life."

Apart from sharing adorable couple moments on social media and being a part of each other's family functions, Shibani and Farhan have kept their relationship private.