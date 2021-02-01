Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ayesha Shroff pour in heartfelt wishes for actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYESHASHROFF, ANILSKAPOOR Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ayesha Shroff poured in heartfelt wishes for actor

Bollywood's renowned actor Jackie Shroff celebrated his 64th birthday today. As the star turns a year older, his fans, followers and friends from the fraternity including Anil Kapoor, Disha Patni, his wife Ayesha Shroff poured in their Birthday wishes. Jackie is a versatile actor who has portrayed various roles during his four decades-long Bollywood career.

Jackie's wife Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for her husband. Sharing a vibrant picture of Jackie she wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the BEST father in the World! And the man with the BIGGEST heart in the World!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff."

Many popular stars wished Jackie in the comments section, including Tiger Shroff's rumored girlfriend Disha Patani who wrote,"Happy b'day uncle".

Jackie's old friend Anil Kapoor too shared throwback pictures with the actor and wrote, "Janam Din Mubarak Ho @bindasbhidu mere bhai... My bhidu in life and bade bhaiya on screen, may this be the best year yet". They have also worked together in a number of films earlier which includes, Ram Lakhan,Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja ,Lajja, Parinda, Kala Bazaar. Reportedly, they will be coming together with Subhash Ghai after 32 long years for their next, Ram Chand Kishen Chand.

Janam Din Mubarak Ho @bindasbhidu mere bhai... My bhidu in life and bade bhaiya on screen, may this be the best year yet! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/bzxGD06Hmq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff Birthday: Do you know Jaggu Dada wanted to be a chef? Know how his Bollywood journey started

On the professional front, Jackie will be seen next in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is set to release later this year. The film also features Disha Patni and Randeep Hooda.