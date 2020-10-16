Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol wish their mother by sharing her special pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IMESHADEOL/@A_TRIBE Hema Malini birthday special

Hema Malini is ringing in her 73rd birthday and wishes are pouring from all over on her special day. Right from her fans to her friends, everyone is posting their messages for the Sholay star on social media. But the most beautiful wishes which caught our attention was from her daughters Esha and Ahana.

The two shared some rare clicks of their mother on social media. Esha took to her Instagram handle where she is seen twinning with Hema Malini in denims. The two are posing for the camera while sitting on the couch. Esha captioned her image saying, “Happy birthday mamma . God bless you stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman , my tinkerbell ... my beautiful mother !@dreamgirlhemamalini”

Meanwhile, Hema's younger daughter Ahana too shared a few pictures of the veteran actress which included some throwback pics. Along with posting the pics, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the most special person in my life. My mama bear. You are deeply loved. Have a wonderful day.”

Hema Malini married superstar Dharmendra in 1980 and was blessed with two daughters Esha Deol in 1981 and Ahana Deol in 1985.

The actress is very close to her daughters. The divas consider their mother as their best friend and share a very close bond with her. And apart from the above pics Esha and Ahana's Instagram is loaded with throwback pictures of the evergreen beauty.

The two are dancers just like their mother and have also inherited the actress’s looks. While Esha Deol ventured into films to try her hand in acting, her sister Ahana choose to keep herself away from the limelight.

On the personal front, Esha is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani and have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. On the other hand, Ahana tied the know with Vaibhav Vohra and the couple has a son Darien.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage