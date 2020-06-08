Image Source : GOOGLE Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: Bobby to Dil Chahta Hai, 5 films that explored her acting prowess

One of the finest actresses of the Bollywood industry Dimple Kapadia is celebrating her 63rd birthday today on June 8. Known for her gorgeous looks, acting talent, and bold roles, Dimple has time and again stunned her fans with her performances in various Hindi films from the era of '70s and 80s. Despite a relaxed attitude towards her career, the actress continues to stay relevant even today in roles that illustrate the scope of her creativity. Dimple who has not been a part of any Bollywood film lately surprised her fans with the announcement of her upcoming film Tenet which is directed by Christopher Nolan. As the actress turns 63, here's enlisting some of her memorable roles in films that stood out and made her won various awards and appreciations from the audience for her fine performance.

1. Bobby

This film was a bomb. She began her career with Raj Kapoor's Bobby in 1973 when she was merely 16 years old. In the movie, she played the role of an innocent teenager who falls in love with a rich boy. Her performance made her won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Actor that year. Apart from this, she came to be known as the actress with wide-eyed innocence, romantic ardour and sassy fashion sense.

2. Saagar

The hit jodi of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple reunited once again, thanks to Ramesh Sippy. Dimple's powerful performance as a woman emotionally caught between two men made her won the Filmfare award once again.

3. Krantiveer

Dimple was seen playing the role of a journalist in Mehul Kumar's Krantiveer which featured Nana Patekar and Atul Agnihotri in pivotal roles. Her powerful performance made her won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Role Female.

4. Dil Chahta Hai

A completely different role of Tara Jaiswal in Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai’ released in the year 2000 won everyone's hearts. In an interview, Dimple called her role as 'one role to die for.'

5. Finding Fanny

Dimple portrayed the role of a Goan native in Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny. She played the role of an obnoxious self-appointed woman. Dimple Kapadia is a beauty to behold even in the gaudiest of dresses, but that's secondary to how magnificently she plays the most opaque character of this story.

