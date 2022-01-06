Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Kriti Sanon, Sonam Bajwa & other celebs pour in wishes for Punjabi pop star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON, SONAM BAJWA Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Kriti Sanon, Sonam Bajwa & other celebs pour in wishes for singer

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, known for his Punjabi music and rib-tickling acting, has turned a year older on Thursday. To mark his special day, several celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Sonam Bajwa, Angad Bedi and more poured in birthday greetings on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kriti Sanon posted a picture in which she can be seen laughing her heart out whilst posing next to the 'Lover' singer. She wrote, "Wish you all the happiness Rockstar! Keep spreading smiles! Happiest Birthday Diljit!"

His 'Honsla Rakh' co-star Sonam Bajwa took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of Diljit along with the message, "Happy Birthday @diljitdosanjh. Wishing you good health and happiness always."

Angad Bedi penned a love-filled post for his 'Soorma' co-star's birthday. Sharing an Instagram Reel of their stills from the film, Angad wrote, "Mere veer da janamdin aaj!!! Happy birthday my Dosanjhwala!!! Keep inspiring... Waheguru chad di kala vich rakhe humeshaan. You were born to shine."

Singer-actor Ammy Virk took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of him and Diljit at an awards ceremony, along with veteran singer Gurdas Maan. Further, he wrote, "@diljitdosanjh bhaji happy b'day, waheguru akaalpurakh sada charhdikala ch rakhan tuhanu...hmesha khush raho, te dabb k kamm karo te saade raaah hor saukhe karo...love u bhaji."

Meanwhile, Diljit too marked his birthday by announcing his new album 'Drive Thru' on social media.

