Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Ajay Devgn, Big B, Bollywood celebs share heartfelt wishes for Tragedy King

On legendary actor Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday, his well-wishers, fans and Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and others took to social media to share heartfelt birthday greetings.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2020 8:31 IST
Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is celebrating his 98th birthday today. The actor has been an example of excellence and determination all through his young days. He portrayed various iconic characters in his film career in films like Ganga Jamuna, Devdas, Mughal-e-azam, Mashaal, Shakti, Daag and many others. His name has been synonymous to graces and brilliance on the big screen. Popularly called the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood,' Dilip Kumar made his fans transform into a different world with the way he lived his characters on the big screen. On his 98th birthday, his well-wishers, fans and Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and others took to social media to share heartfelt birthday greetings.

ALSO READ | Saira Banu shares Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday plans: There is no question of a big celebration

Lately, Dilip Kumar wasn't feeling well and his health had worried his fans. However, wife Saira Banu revealed that he is doing fine and recovering. She said, "Dilip sahab is fine. He has some health problems, which is often the case with the elderly. We are trying to cope the best we can." She also said, "Dilip sahab is a sports fan and watches sports on TV. He also loves classical music. So, it’s time well-spent at home."

 

Live updates :Bollywood celebs wish Dilip Kumar on birthday

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 11, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Urmila Matondakar: Light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid

    Urmila Matondkar was all praise for Dilip Kumar and tweeted, "When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era,a Legend,an Institution and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it... Happy Birthday #DilipKumar saab."

  • Dec 11, 2020 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt birthday wish for Dilip Kumar

    Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar and wrote, "Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You’re an institution by yourself. And, you’ve always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always."

