Image Source : INSTA/SUNNY DEOL, BOBBY DEOL Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Sunny Deol, Bobby & Esha wish their 'strength' and 'papa the legend'

As Dharmendra turned a year older today, his kids Sunny and Bobby Deol shared special posts for him. To mark his 86th birthday on Wednesday, Sunny Deol dropped a few pictures with the legendary actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday PAPA love you." Giving major family goals through his pictures, the father-son duo smiled as they stood next to each other to pose. Bobby, on the other hand, took to his Instagram handle and wished 'papa the legend' Dharmendra with awwdorable picture and captioned it, "My papa the legend Wish you love from the bottom of my heart. So blessed to be your son #HappyBirthday."

Calling him 'strength,' Dharmendra's daughter and actor Esha Deol wrote, "Happy birthday papa be happy, healthy, strong & fit I love you Stay blessed U are our strength @aapkadharam #HappyBirthdayDharmendra."

Sunny Deol's son Karan also wished his 'Bade Papa' on Instagram. " My Superhero. Happy Birthday Bade Papa...love you," he wrote.

Recently, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol spent priceless moments together in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The video of their vacation was shared by Dharmendra on his Twitter. "My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday," Dharmendra captioned the clip.

On the professional front, Dharmendra has just returned to Mumbai after shooting for Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He will be seen alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi. Also, Sunny is all set to return with a sequel of his film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma the film will also star Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2.