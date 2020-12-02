Image Source : FILE IMAGES Happy Birthday Boman Irani: Lucky Singh to Virus, 5 roles we just can't get over

Boman Irani, who confronted the camera unexpectedly at 42 years old, has turned a year older today. At the age when many think of retirement, he started his journey and that too with a bang. He began his life as a waiter, proceeded to turn into a photographer, did theater and lastly made his presentation in Bollywood at 44 with Raju Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He also received various IIFA award nominations for his role in Lage Raho Munnabhai. Apart from his professional life, the actor has once confessed that he suffered from speech problems, dyslexia and was even weak in academics. On his special day, let's remember some of his unforgettable roles in Bollywood films.

1. Dr. Asthana from Munnabhai M.B.B.S.:

This Rajkumar Hirani directorial was Boman's shot to distinction, one which kept going long. Everything about this film was flawless, yet Boman unquestionably captured everyone's attention. From his anger management theory to his discourteous conduct towards hero Sanjay Dutt; Boman was widely adored. He was additionally designated for Filmfare Best Comedian Award for this.

2. Lucky Singh from Lage Raho Munnabhai:

In the event that Munnabhai was humorous, Lage Raho Munnabhai outperformed the imprint set by it. Boman, too developed as an entertainer. From a severe clinical school senior member to a turban clad criminal, Boman was the person who made everybody snicker their lungs out while viewing the film. His fixation of photoshopping his photos with most loved celebs was additionally one of the attractions of his character. Boman procured the Filmfare nomination for best villain in the role.

3. DCP DeSilva / Vardhaan from Don- The Chase Begins:

Boman's character in Don had loads of cruelty. He revamped his earlier image and came out as someone who can move beyond comic roles. His duel with superstar Shah Rukh Khan during the climax is still etched in the memories of the fans.

4. Virus in 3 Idiots:

Viru Sahastrabuddhe otherwise known as Virus was the character played by Boman in 3 Idiots. He gave students an impression of the instructors they didn't manage everything well in school. Regardless of how frequently one watches the film, Boman intrigues each and every time. He explored with his looks too for this one and his dialogues became as popular as the movie which is probably why he won the Fimfare award for the best supporting actor.

5. Armaan Ali in Well Done Abba:

In this 2009 released political satire, Boman delivered one of his career's best performances. As a father on a trip to find an eligible husband for his daughter, Boman narrated the story of every Indian father. The movie was well received by the critics and Boman is a sheer delight to the eyes in this one