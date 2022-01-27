Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Sunny Deol drops awwdorable childhood picture of 'little brother'

Actor Bobby Deol turned 53 years old on Thursday, his brother and actor Sunny Deol dug out a super cute picture from the time when he was a little baby boy. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny posted a monochrome throwback picture in which he can be seen holding his baby brother in his arms. In the caption, Sunny penned, "My little brother. Happy Birthday. Love love and love." Bobby replied in the comments section, writing, "Love you Bhaiya."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the two brothers will be seen sharing screen space in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. They have also done 'Dillagi' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise together.

Taking about Bobby Deol, he is all set to surprise us in 2022 with season 3 of Aashram along with movies in the pipeline like Penthouse, Animal and Love Hostel.

Ashram-3 earlier landed in a controversy on the second day of its shooting after a group of right-wing outfit, Bajrang Dal vandalised the set and threw ink on its director Prakash Jha in Bhopal. Bajrang Dal leaders talking to IANS said they have objection to its title - 'Ashram' and its content which is an attempt to tarnish the image of Hinduism and its Ashram system. However, despite all the controversy, shooting of 'Ashram-3' continued in Bhopal.

Ashram web-series, a Hindi crime drama, shows how a police officer investigates a preacher who cons his devoted followers out of money.