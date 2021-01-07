Happy birthday my babygirl: Karan Singh Grover's sweetest birthday wish for wife Bipasha Basu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BIPASHABASU Karan Singh Grover's sweetest birthday wish for wife Bipasha Basu

Bollywood Bong beauty Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 42ns birthday today. The bold and beautiful actress is aging backward as she has become even more enticing with each passing day. Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover are avid social media users who keep sharing their precious memories with fans through various posts. On Bipasha's birthday, KSG shared a few gorgeous clicks of the actress and called her a true goddess. He also thanked her for coming into his life and filling it with happiness.

Calling Bipasha Basu his 'baby girl,' Karan Singh Grover wrote, "Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way....there are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year."

He added, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!"

Karan Singh Grover also used tags like "Monkey Princess" "monkey love" and "its monkeys birthday" with the sweet post. Many other celebrities also commented on his Instagram post to wish Bipasha on her birthday. TV actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Happy happy," while Palki Malhotra commented "Happy Birthday" with many red hearts.

On New Year, Karan had shared another beautiful picture with his lady love with a lovely caption expressing his love for Bipasha. He said, "You are higher than any celebration, higher than any event, higher than this moment or any other in motion. Your love and presence is higher than time itself. Nothing begins or ends without you. Everything stands still. Be it Mother Nature or Father Time. I love you in every way. Wish you a Happy new day."

Reacting to the post, Bipasha Basu became emotional and wrote, "Stop making me cry... I miss you my monkey."

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu last shared the screen space in the film "Aadat Diaries". Directed by Bhushan Patel, the film was backed by Mika Singh.