'Happy birthday baiko': Riteish Deshmukh pens heartfelt birthday note for wife Genelia D’Souza

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISHD Riteish Deshmukh pens heartfelt birthday note for wife Genelia D’Souza

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh never fails to shower love in his wife Genelia D’Souza. The actress turned a year older on Thursday and Riteish dedicated a cute video to her. Penning down an endearing birthday wish for his 'baiko', the Ek Villain actor shared some happy moments with Genelia. He wrote, "Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday.. thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are- happy birthday baiko!!!"

"You are looking younger by the day … can’t say the same about me… soon people will say जिनिलिया के साथ ये अंकल कौन है," he added.

Genelia was quick to react to the video. She commented, "Thank you my most favourite human being..I found you and I found my entire world... Thank you for being the reason I feel good through each year of growing up.. Love you more than me."

Riteish shared more pictures of his wife and used love quotes by famous people. In one of the posts, he used George Sand's quote, "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. #happybirthdaygenelia @geneliad." For another, he wrote, "Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces. #happybirthdaygenelia @geneliad." "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage. #happybirthdaygenelia @geneliad," another caption read.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to star in the horror-comedy film Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleen. The film will release digitally in 2022. Talking about the film, the actor said, "I can’t wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and 'Kakuda' is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster."