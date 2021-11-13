Happy Birthday Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's son's journey from child artist to aspiring director

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Birthday Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan son journey from being child artist to aspiring director

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is celebrating his 24th birthday on Saturday (November 13). The star kid who keeps himself away from spotlight, is one of the most popular social media sensations. Although he is yet to make his big Bollywood debut, he commands a monstrous fan following. Despite all the speculations about his Bollywood foray, Aryan might not be seen on the big screen very soon as he is interested in the field of cinema as a filmmaker, and not actor. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared on David Letterman's talk show, shared details about his son Aryan's career ambitions.

'On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. "He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer.... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me."

"He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act.' His issue was - which is think is practical and honest - he said, 'Every time I'll be compared to you... and I don't want to be in that position'," SRK added.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan had left everyone mesmerized when he gave his voice to the character of Simba in the film 'The Lion King'. Not just this, the star kid had also given his voice for the film 'The Incredibles' along with Shah Rukh Khan when he was just nine-years-old. Well, Aryan Khan did his debut in films as a child artist. He played a child actor in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.' Aryan played the role of junior Shah Rukh Khan in the opening song of the film.

Apart from this, Aryan Khan has studied filmmaking in the US. He has been a fitness enthusiast right from a young age. He is trained in martial arts and with a black belt in Taekwondo.

