Happy birthday Anushka Sharma: Times her PDA moments with Virat Kohli won hearts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turns a year older today. She made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). In a career of over a decade, the actress has worked across genres with celebrated actors and directors. Continuing her streak of successful films, Anushka also launched her production company in 2014, Clean Slate Films. With her production house, the actress gave three films namely - NH10 (2015), Phillauri (2017) and Pari (2018). She also produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year. On the personal front, Anushka is married to Indian cricketer team skipper Virat Kohli. The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy and became proud parents of daughter Vamika earlier this year.

While Anushka is lauded for her film choices, her chemistry with her husband Virat gives many many relationship goals. The couple, lovingly known as 'Virushka' by fans are absolutely adorable and these social media PDA moments of the couple are so unmissable. Take a look:

Wishing Anushka a very happy birthday!