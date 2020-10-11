Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: People who are popular for mimicking Big B

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday today

Stars may and stars may go but Amitabh Bachchan is to stay here forever. As the megastar is turning 78 today wishes have been pouring in on social media from all over. His fans, followers, friends and co-stars are sharing posts and uploading his throwback pics on his special day.

Needless to say, Big B is a star of the millennium and everyone wants to become like him. There are a lot of people who try to copy the veteran actor and a few of them have even gained popularity just by doing so. Yes, since today is Big B’s special day, here we bring you the list of famous artists who have gained fame for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan.

Sudesh Bhosle

Sudesh Bhosale is a playback singer who is also famous for mimicking various stars like Anil Kapoor, Ashok Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar amongst a few. He was so good at his work that he actually dubbed in place of Sanjeev Kumar for the film Professor ki Padosan after the actor’s sudden death. However, Bhosle became popular for copying Big B. He copies the legendary star’s voice extremely well and also sung Jumma Chumma De De from the movie Hum.

Raju Srivastava

Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava became a household name through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. But just a few people know that he used to mimic Bachchan earlier and was one of the first artists who started copying the megastar. At a press conference Raju had said, “When I came to Mumbai, most people used to entertain the audience imitating Dev Anand, Raj Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha. No one used to do any mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan. After me Sudesh Bhonsle started doing it. It was almost at the same time. But he could only speak in that voice but I could speak, dance, cry and laugh, all in Bachchan style. This helped me gain initial recognition here."

Shashikant Pedwal

Shashikant Pedwal does not just mimic Big B but also bears an uncanny resemblance to the superstar. The stand-up comic artist who is also a professor by profession has been copying Bachchan for 10 years. Shashikant in an interview had said that he worked on himself and his lifestyle for 30 years to look like Big B. He is well known for mimicking the megastar at events, TV shows and films. Pedwal also gets invites for shows abroad.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover who gained popularity with the Kapil Sharma’s show is also one of the famous faces who mimic Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is seen copying the veteran star at a lot of reality shows and events. Sunil also copies Big B’s voice and his hairstyle. One of his popular acts is KBC spoof, where he plays the host of Bachchan’s reality game show.

