Happy Birthday Allu Sirish: 5 gym looks of the star for some Monday Motivation

Allu Sirish is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in the South. The actor works hard in the gym to bring out the best of his looks on the screen. His fitness is something that adds some extra points to his heartthrob handsome hunk looks. On the occasion of his birthday, let's have a look at his best 5 gym looks or workout pictures that can give you Monday Motivation.

The actor very attractively took up his fitness goals to the masses showing every exercise at its best with vibing music.

Bringing the best for a Sunday, the actor registered it as a Yoga day while holding a Supta Vajrasana pose elegantly.

The actor further concentrates on the specific muscle workout of lower abs + Obliques while he upheld the motivation with intense exercises.

The actor then ahead, takes up the challenge to build the best ever legs in Tollywood while posting the hard thigh muscle picture.

Making his hands hit the punching bag, the actor restarted boxing after 3 months and seems like he is going to kill it with his hard work.

Talking about his films, Allu Sirish will be seen in his upcoming prem Kadanta.