Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Beau Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima, Priyanka Chopra, fans & others pour in wishes

New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2021 10:28 IST
Bollywood's bubbly actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today ie on March 15. To celebrate the ocassion, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar threw a party on Sunday and there were celebs like-- Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and others. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor who contracted COVID-19 pandemic was absent from the bash but his absence was compensated by his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Not only this, but she even took to Instagram and wished her 'beautiful doll' by sharing some lovely moments in the form of pictures. Not only this, but a lot others like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karan Johar, etc apart from her fans wished the beautiful actress on her special day.

Sharing throwback pictures, Riddhima wrote, "Beautiful doll, We love you so much, Happiest bday." Priyanka shared a picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday Beautiful." 

Janhvi Kapoor wishes Alia by sharing a picture of the acterss and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the ultimate queen may you continue to amaze us and shine always." Alia's 'Raazi' co-star Vicky Kaushal poured wish for her and wrote, "

Here's a look at how fans wished the actress on her 28-year-old actress:

