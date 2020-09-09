Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAANIKAPOOR Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Makers of Bell Bottom surprise fans with actor's new look as suave RAW officer

Bollywood's Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today on September 9. The actor is these days in Scotland and shooting for his next project Bell Bottom. On Akki's birthday, the makers surprised his fans by releasing his suave retro first look which shows the actor posing in front of a plane. He gives perfect 80s vibe as the black and white still shows him sharply dressed with a mustache and aviators in place. The same was shared by Jackky Bhagnani and Vaani Kapoor on their Instagram handle as they wrote alongside, "Throwback to the 80s! The suave retro look of @akshaykumar sir from #Bellbottom."

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared Akshay's new look and tweeted, "NEW LOOK... On #AkshayKumar’s birthday today, Team #BellBottom unveils the new look from the spy thriller... Set in the 1980s, #Akshay enacts the part of a #RAW agent in the film, which is currently being filmed in #Scotland... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari."

NEW LOOK... On #AkshayKumar's birthday today, Team #BellBottom unveils the new look from the spy thriller... Set in the 1980s, #Akshay enacts the part of a #RAW agent in the film, which is currently being filmed in #Scotland... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari. pic.twitter.com/epRgd3jH74 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2020

Bell Bottom is being helmed by Ranjit Tewari and also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The cast left for Glasgow towards the beginning of August while Akshay a few days back revealed that they have commenced filming through an Instagram post posing with a clapper.

A few days back few pictures from the shooting went viral that featured Akshay in a retro look sporting a thick moustache in the film that is based in the 1980s.

Something Big Is Coming 😍❤🔥 Want To See Hin As Agent Again After Baby ❤ #AkshayKumar #bellbottom pic.twitter.com/Ri9bihdKRd — ᏢᎪuᏞ ᎳᎪᏞᏦᎬᏒ 🎭 #HBDAKKI 👑 (@Akkian_paul) September 4, 2020

Mass+Class+Content= 🔥on screen.

"Guarantee Kumar" is all set to roar again with #BellBottom .

Lion of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar is here. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9dPaeEjFSs — APPY💖 (@arppaul) September 4, 2020

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller and will be set in the 1980s. The film is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Emmay Entertainment.

