'Happy Birthday to bol...' Kajol shares hilarious post for husband Ajay Devgn on his special day

Giving major wife goals, Bollywood actress Kajol shared a witty and hilarious post to wish her superstar husband Ajay Devgn a happy birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a beyond-adorable post, filled with just the right amount of humour. Along with a captivating picture featuring herself posing with Ajay, Kajol wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday."

Apart from Kajol, many other actors including Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar wished Ajay, who turned 53 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Dropping a throwback picture with Ajay Devgn, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday AJ. A photo from the shoot of Major Saab. My first job as a production boy in 1997. I knew nothing about a film set and you taught me so much and prepared me to deal with it all ( at times, you still do ). You decided to take a 21yr old under your wing and guide him. I will never forget your generosity, guidance and love…. Never. Happy birthday my brother. May you continue to rise and shine, always. @ajaydevgn."

Coming back Kajol and Ajay, the much-in-love couple tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to Nysa and Yug. The couple has co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'U Me Aur Hum' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Runway 34: The real story behind Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's mid-air thriller will give you goosebumps

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in RRR. Now, he has begun filming of Drishyam 2. The sequel of the Mohanlal-starrer will be shot extensively in Goa in the coming time. It brings back Tabu and Shriya Saran with Ajay. Next, he will be seen in Runway 34, which will release on April 29. Besides Ajay, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Inspired by true incidents, “Runway 34” revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Meanwhile, Kajol will feature in Revathy's 'Salaam Venky.' Fit in Fifties: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman to Anil Kapoor, actors whose six-pack abs will make go gaga

