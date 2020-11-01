Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: When the blue-eye beauty was crowned Miss World 1994 | VIDEO

Image Source : TWITTER/@PGEANTHOLOGY101, @TITANBADDIE When the blue-eye beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World 1994

Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a show-stealer. Her name has been synonymous with beauty and elegance since she was crowned Miss World in 1994. Over the years, from mesmerising the viewers with her ability to bring life to a character on the big screen to changing lives with her generosity in the real world, Aishwarya has always been audiences' favorite. Her crowning moment is as special to her fans till date as it is for her. The contest had participants from 87 countries and Aishwarya who was just a 21-year-old architecture student won everyone's hearts with her presence of mind other than eye-popping beauty.

Today is the perfect day and occasion to recall the beautiful moment when the blue-eyed diva was crowned Miss World 1994 as she rang into her 47th birthday. Aishwarya had participated in the Miss India beauty pageant along with actress Sushmita Sen. While Aishwarya moved forward for the Miss World title, Sushmita went ahead to bag the titled of Miss Universe.

Aishwarya Rai as Miss World 1994. pic.twitter.com/JOL5srtmhO — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) May 23, 2020

Talking about the combination of beauty, brains and a good heart, Aishwarya's won the titled because of her final answer. Aishwarya was asked what all qualities she saw in a Miss World. She answered: "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up - of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

While Aishwarya had won the most respected and deserving title in 1994, she was seen enjoying a meal on the floor with her mother after getting crowned. A photo of the blue-eyed diva had gone viral on the internet in which she was seen enjoying a meal with her mother Vrinda Rai soon after her win. Dressed in a pink saree, the former beauty queen was seen wearing her crown as well as her Miss World sash in the photo.

Check out the photo here-

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which she dubbed in Hindi. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film. Confirming the project to PTI, she had said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years."

