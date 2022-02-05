Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta & Navya Naveli shower love with priceless pics

Follow us on Image Source : PINTREST/ NAVYA NAVELI NANDA Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan; young Navya Naveli Nanda with Mamu

Highlights Abhishek Bachchan announced a new film on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta & Navya Naveli Nanda shower love on birthday boy

It's a working birthday for Abhishek Bachchan as the actor has commenced the shoot for his film 'Ghoomer' today. As soon as THE 'Guru' actor shared the post, he received blessings from father-megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "Janamdin ki bahut sari badhai. Aur Ghoomer k liye bhi... Ab jhande gadna ka samaj a gaya hai. (Wish you a very happy birthday. And, congratulations on Ghoomer. its time to shine.)," Big B wrote. The next comment was from Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. They dropped heart emojis on the post.

Fans, friends and family members of the actor have flooded social media with love for Abhishek, who turned 46. To wish her uncle, Navya has pulled out the perfect priceless throwback and penned, "Happy Birthday, here’s to being your date forever". Little Navya looks cute as a button in the picture. Take a look

Also, Esha Deol, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and several others showered love on Abhishek Bachchan's post. Neil Nithin Mukesh wrote, "Happiest Birthday. my dearest big brother. Have a blessed day and year ahead. All the best for new beginnings."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has begun his birthday, shooting for his upcoming film 'Ghoomer.' Taking to social media, Abhishek Bachchan announced his collaboration with R Balki for Ghoomer. "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!" the actor captioned the post. Abhishek dropped a picture of a clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha's frame to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 'Bob Biswas.' Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script, Abhishek Bachchan starrer was helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film was shot in Kolkata and also stars Chitrangda Singh.