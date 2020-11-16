Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANARANAUT Happy Bhai Dooj! Kangana Ranaut to Sharad Kelkar, celebs pour in wishes for fans

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a slew of celebrities share glimpses from their celebrations of the festival. Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a picture from her brother Aksht's wedding festivities. In the image we see Kangana posing for a selfie with her sister Rangoli, brother Aksht and other cousins. "Happy Bhai Dooj to all," Kangana wished on Twitter. Not just her but a lot of other celebrities poured in wishes on the festival for their fans. Have a look:

Singer Palak Muchchal took to Instagram and posted a video of her dancing along with her brother, composer Palash Muchchal. "Happy Bhai Dooj mere bhai," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor wished his sister Reema Marwah. He shared a picture that shows him exchanging smiles with his brothers Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and sister Reema. "Love you sister," he wrote.

Actor Karan Tacker requested brothers to take care of their sisters and provide them loads of gifts. "Saare bhaiyon behno ko, bhai dhooj Mubarak! Apni behno ka khayaal rakhein unhein dher saara pyaar dein aur gift lena zaroor yaad rakhein," Karan posted on Instagram.

Actor Sharad Kelkar walked down memory lane and posted a picture of his and his sister from their childhood days.

"Happy Bhai Dooj Di and thank you for being there for me all these years. You have always been the pillar of strength for me.

Happy Bhai Dooj to all the sisters out there," Sharad shared.

He posted another image of him touching the feet of his sister.