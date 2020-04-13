Happy Baisakhi: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and other B'town stars wish fans bounty of happiness

One of the most important Sikh festivals, Baisakhi is celebrated every year on the 13th or 14th of April every year. It is a harvest festival that marks the New Year or foundation day of the Khalsa community. People carry out satsan, nagar kirtan all over the country however this year people will celebrate the festival at their homes due to the widespread coronavirus due to which a lockdown has been imposed by the government. But this doesn't stop Bollywood celebrities from extending their wishes on the festival to their fans and so many stars took to the various social media platforms to wish their fans and near and dear ones a very Happy Baisakhi. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Neetu Chandra, Isha Koppikar and others shared their wishes for fans. Have a look:

Big B took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself dressed up in the attire of a Sikh and performing Bhangra. Captioning the same, he wrote, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई । र्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " अब Happy Baisakhi love"

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi."

Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all ♥️#HappyBaisakhi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020

Charmee Kaur wished fans and wrote, "Just can’t wait for things to get back to normal again .. #HappyBaisakhi."

Just can’t wait for things to get back to normal again .. ❣️❣️❣️ #HappyBaisakhi ❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUiFLpnP — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) April 13, 2020

Neetu Chandra wrote, "May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home. #HappyBaisakhi"

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home.#HappyBaisakhi — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) April 13, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage