Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Kartik Aaryan to Chiranjeevi, celebs wish for everybody's safety on the occasion

Celebs share Hanuman Jayanti wishes

The auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti is today. The day is celebrated on different days in different parts of the country by Hindu devotees. People worship Lord Hanuman and offer prayers by chanting Hanuman Chalisa. On this day, all Hindu devotees also visit Hanuman Temples and seek blessings for a healthy and prosperous life. However, owing to the pandemic, the government has advised not to step out of the house. Celebrities from showbiz are also advising the same and have been sharing wishes on social media.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share special wish along with new song from upcoming film 'Ramyug'. "जो सुमिरै हनुमत का नाम । उसके बनें सब बिगड़े काम ।। श्री हनुमान जयंती के पावन पर्व पर आप तथा आपके परिवार की सुख समृद्धि और आयुष्य की प्रार्थना के साथ प्रस्तुत हैं एक नवीन धार्मिक रचना * जय हनुमान * आगामी फिल्म *रामयुग* से।" he wteeted.

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a graphic of Lord Hanuman carrying oxygen cylinder in his hand. He wrote, "This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others. Jai Bajrang Bali."

Varun Dhawan too wished all on Hanuman Jayanti 2021. He quoted Hunman chalisa in the caption of the post.

Here's how other celebrities from showbiz wished fans on the auspicious occasion:

Meanwhile, India continues to report more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the sixth day in a row. The country logged a total of 3,23,144 Covid cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours, a decline trend from the Monday figure, according to the health ministry's data released on Tuesday.

The total cases till now are 1,76,36,307 and recoveries are 1,45,56,209 while death toll has gone up to 1,97,894.

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 14.5 cr mark till Monday. Also, the country administered more than 31 lakh vaccine doses on a single day on Monday. with this, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 14,50,85,911 as per the 8 p.m. provisional report by the health ministry.