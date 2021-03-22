Hansika Motwani dances like there's no tomorrow at brother Prashant's wedding to Muskaan | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSIKA MOTWANI Hansika Motwani

Actress Hansika Motwani is having her time of life as her brother Prashant Motwani marries TV actress Muskaan. The actress has been very active on social media and is keeping her fans updated with all the happenings at the wedding. From dancing to Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan' at the sangeet ceremony to shaking a leg at 'Sapno Mei Milta Hai' during the baarat, Hansika is having a super fun celebration and the pictures and videos from the wedding festivities are proof of it.

Here take a sneak peek of the celebrations at Hansika Motwani's brother Prashant Motwant's wedding to Nancy Muskaan:

On the work front, Hansika Motwani features in the video of B. Praak's new song, Mazaa with Gurmeet Choudhary. The video has a man asking for forgiveness from his partner after having strayed in their relationship. He is ready to go to any length to win her back. The video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Talking about the song, Hansika said, "Mazaa connected with me instantly, with its lyrics and music. I am a big fan of B Praak's music and a chance to feature in any video of his is something I couldn't let go of. The video isn't typical, with a hook step. What really got me excited was the chance of emoting in a music video. To depict the emotional turmoil that my character goes through in three minutes, was something that I looked forward to."

---with IANS inputs