Hansika Motwani breaks silence on taking hormonal injections to grow up as a woman

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HANSIKA MOTWANI Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani became a household name when she appeared as a child artist in the television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and later in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya. But she was at the receiving end of heavy criticism when she had made her debut as a female lead in Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. Shocked by her physical transformation from a child to an adult, it was reported that Hansika’s mother gave her growth hormone injections. Now, she along with her mother Mona Motwani opened up about these claims.

In the latest episode of her show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, the actress was seen consoling her mother about the things being published about her after she announced her wedding with Sohael Kathuria. Hansika tried to calm her by reminding her how they dealt with the rumours that she had taken growth hormones injections.

"This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. People said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman,” Hansika said.

To this, her mother added, "If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla, some millionaire. If that is true, then I would have said, ‘Maine apni beti ko diya hai, tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao. What I am surprised about is that people who write this, unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya? We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16."

Meanwhile, Hansika married Sohail on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They had an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. They tied the knot as per Sindhi traditions. Soon it came to light that Sohael was previously married to Hansika's best friend Rinky and the actress had also attended their wedding. Following this, Hansika was accused of stealing her best friend's husband.

ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani BREAKS silence on claims of stealing bestfriend's husband Sohael Khaturiya

Latest Entertainment News