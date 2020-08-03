Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Hansal Mehta on Rhea Chakraborty: Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has slammed the fact that actress Rhea Chakraborty is being subjected to what he terms are media witch-hunts, ever since an FIR was lodged against her by KK Singh, father of her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"God forbid if the girl being accused and being subjected to a trial by media does harm to herself," Mehta tweeted wrote on Twitter.

Continuing in the same tweet, he named a news anchor, and wondered whether the news anchor and "all the politicians and all those invited on these media witch-hunts be held accountable" if Rhea harmed herself.

"Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law for heaven's sake," he concluded.

Before locking his Twitter account, Mehta wrote: "Last evening I met people with no remote connection to the film industry making sweeping statements and playing judge. Result of an exploitative and conscienceless media that conducts its own banana court for its own vested interests. At whose cost?"

He added: "Suddenly people have become experts on mental health, black magic, legality and ethics. There are experts whose job it is to ensure healing, fairness and justice. Members of the media, friends are NOT experts or even remotely competent to examine the case."

According to reports, Rhea, who has been missing over the past few days, reportedly left her building in the middle of the night along with her family.

Rhea went missing soon after she was charged with abetment to suicide, along with six others, in an FIR lodged by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh. Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14, and the postmortem report stated the actor had committed suicide.

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed his FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna a few days back.

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said that Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has accused six people, including Rhea, for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20).

On July 31, a video of Rhea went viral, where she was seen addressing the allegations against over the death of her boyfriend Sushant.

In the clip, she said: "I have an immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice."

"Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," Rhea concluded.

