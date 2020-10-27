Hamesha khush raho: Kapil Sharma congratulates newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma congratulates newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

The new cutest couple to tie the knot in the entertainment industry is Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The couple left everyone awestruck after they traditionally took wedding vows in a Gurudwara on October 24, this year. They tied knot as per the Sikh wedding ceremony 'Anand Karaj'. Ever since the two got married, fans and followers have been going gaga over their wedding celebrations.

Trending on Twitter were the two hashtags -- 'NehuPreet and Nehu Da Vyah' as people across the nation were showering love and blessings on the duo.

Recently, to send his good wishes to the new couple is Comedian Kapil Sharma. Taking to his social media handle to congratulate Neha and Rohanpreet for their marriage Kapil complimented the 'adorable jodi'.

Kapil shared a beautiful picture of Neha and Rohanpreet from their wedding, and penned a sweet note, saying, "Congratulations to my dear Neha Kakkar and the handsome boy Rohanpreet Singh. Lots of love, best wishes. Hamesha khush raho."

In the picture, Neha looked gorgeous in her red bridal lehenga, while Rohanpreet wore his red-white sherwani.

Earlier, taking to social media Urvashi shared clips from inside a car in which she took her from the hotel to the Gurudwara. Captioning the Instagram post, Urvashi wrote, "Drove my Nehu from the hotel to the Gurdwara..lots of emotions were running through me..overwhelming and extremely happy to see my baby married now! Wishing you a very happy married life Nehu @nehakakkar."

Neha and Rohanpreet recently released their music video, "Nehu da vyah"

