Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is unrecognisable in green saree, talks about working with transgender women

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back with another unique role! He will soon be seen in the noir revenge drama 'Haddi', wherein he essays the role of a transgender woman. The Bollywood star left everyone stunned when he shared his first look from his upcoming film. Dressed in a green saree, Nawazuddin looks completely unrecognisable as he flaunts his glamorous and never-seen-before transgender avatar. The actor has undergone a major makeover for the abovementioned role.

For Haddi, Nawazuddin has worked with more than 80+ real-life transgender women. Opening up about his experience, the actor said, “Working with real-life trans women has been an incredible experience in Haddi, an honour and a privilege to understand & learn more about the community. Their presence was empowering."

Dropping the look, Nawzuddin shared his experience of interactions with real-life transgender women and wrote, “From working with the transgender community on sets to playing one, the experience of shooting ‘Haddi’ has been surreal for @Nawazuddin._siddiqui #FromTheSetsOfHaddi #Haddi releasing in 2023. @akshat_ajay @piyushputy @zee5 @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema."

Nawauddin takes three hours to get his hair, make-up and outfit done for his female look in Haddi. Speaking about the same he shared, "My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis."

"Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!" he added.

Haddi, written and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, is slated to hit the screens in 2023.

