'Guthi' aka Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery, Simi Garewal & fans pour in get well soon wishes

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover who rose to fame after playing the role of 'Guthi' went through a heart surgery and is now on a road to recovery. The hospital sources informed news agency PTI in an interview that the 44-year-old was admitted to the city's Asian Heart Institute last week and underwent the medical procedure on January 27. "He had heart surgery and the patient is absolutely fine now. He should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health," the hospital source said. As soon as the news about Sunil's surgery spread, his fans and celebs like Simi Garewal took to Twitter and poured in get well soon wishes.

Simi Garewal tweeted, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own... I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!"

Grover is known for his appearances on "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show". Last year, he featured on the controversial Prime Video series "Tandav" and the ZEE5 comedy series "Sunflower".

Apart from TV shows, Sunil has also been a part of several Bollywood movies including Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He also had a role in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. Apart from this, he was also seen in Aamir Khan's 2008 film Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.