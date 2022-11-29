Gurugram: Punjabi Singer Daler Mehndi's illegal farmhouse sealed | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Trouble mounts for Daler Mehndi

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s illegally constructed farmhouse, located near Damdama lake at Sohna, Gurugram were sealed by authorities on Tuesday. Authorities sealed three illegal farmhouses, including the one belongs to the singer.

A senior official of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said, "These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission", said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia.

The demolition-cum-sealing drive was carried out with the help of police force against three farmhouses in compliance of the NGT orders in Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana matter.

A team led by DTP Madholia, including ATP Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham carried out the sealing drive in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna. A police team was deployed there led by Sadar Sohna Station House Officer (SHO).

A senior officer of the department confirmed on condition of anonymity that one of the three farmhouses belonged to singer Daler Mehndi. His farmhouse was built on about 1.5 acre land, he added.

2003 human trafficking case against Mehndi

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 15, 2022 suspended the jail term of Mehndi, who was convicted by a Patiala court in a 2003 human trafficking case. The single bench of Justice G S Gill suspended the sentence of Mehndi who was sentenced to two years in jail in the case. Mehndi's counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said the high court ordered the sentence be suspended in the matter. Mehndi had moved the high court in July after the Patiala court upheld his two-year sentence, awarded in March 2018 by the trial court, in the human trafficking case.

The singer had filed a revision petition before the high court against his conviction after the court of additional sessions judge in Patiala on July 14 had dismissed his appeal against the 2018 order of the trial court. He was then sent to the Patiala jail.

The Patiala police had booked Mehndi and his brother, Shamsher, who died in 2017, on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh. Around 35 more complaints levelling charges of fraud against the brothers also came up later. The complainants had alleged that the brothers had taken 'passage money' from them to help them migrate to the United States illegally, but failed to do so. One of the complainants also alleged that the singer had taken money for taking him to Canada.

It was also alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and “dropped off” illegally. Mehndi, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, allegedly “dropped off” three girls in San Francisco. The brothers had taken a troupe to the US in October, 1999, in the company of some other actors, during which three boys were “dropped off” in New Jersey, police said. The Patiala police had raided the singer's offices in Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid the Mehndi brothers passage money.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: Daler Mehndi gets court breather in 2003 human trafficking case

Latest Entertainment News