Big B, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh and others celebs extend wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti which marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Guru Nanak Dev is celebrated across the globe. This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Also known as Gurupurab, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Prakash Utsav, the festival is the most auspicious day for Sikhs all around the world.

After the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, Adi Granth or Guru Granth Sahib, which has all the writings of the gurus and is the holy book of Sikhism is considered the guru.

The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti begins with Prabhat pheris, which is the early morning processions. Led by panj pyaras or the five beloved ones, devotees proceed localities singing hymns. Along with Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib, panj pyaras carry the Palki of Guru Granth Sahib.

For unversed, a 48-hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, known as the Akhand Path also takes place in the gurdwaras before Gurpurab.

On social media, wishes of Guru Nanak Jayanti is pouring from all the corners. Several dignitaries are wishing their followers and fans on Twitter and Instagram on this auspicious occasion. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha and Kapil Sharma have also taken to Twitter to wish everyone on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Amitabh Bachchan extended heartfelt greetings on 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru.

T 3546 - Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gPkgOupdBM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2019

Isha Kopikkar wrote, ''''Satguru nanak pargatya miti dhund jag chanan hoa || Jyo kar suraj nikalya tare chape andher ploa || DHAN GURU NANAK DEV JI de 550th parkash purab di aap sabji nu lakh lakh wadaiyan."

Satguru nanak pargatya miti dhund jag chanan hoa || Jyo kar suraj nikalya tare chape andher ploa || 🙏🙏 DHAN GURU NANAK DEV JI de 550th parkash purab di aap sabji nu lakh lakh wadaiyan 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/R8TM6mTDaP — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) November 12, 2019

Taapsee Pannu also wished her fans on the auspicious festival.

ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਿਆ

ਮਿੱਟੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਜੱਗ ਚਾਨਣ ਹੋਇਆ

ਜਿਉ ਕਰ ਸੂਰਜ ਨਿਕਲਿਆ

ਤਾਰੇ ਛਿਪੇ ਅੰਧੇਰ ਪਲੋਇਆ



ਆਪ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਅਤੇ ਆਪ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ

ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਰਪੂਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆ ਹੋਣ! 🙏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 12, 2019

Veteran actress Hema Malini wrote, ''Guru Nanak ji’s teachings reach out to all mankind in a simple, yet telling manner.His message of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo & Wand Chhako', which means: Chant the name of the God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share whatever you earn with the needy”is timeless''.

Guru Nanak ji’s teachings reach out to all mankind in a simple, yet telling manner.His message of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo & Wand Chhako', which means: Chant the name of the God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share whatever you earn with the needy”is timeless🙏 pic.twitter.com/f7cp8Hq2zf — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 12, 2019

Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur wrote a long note on Guru Nanak Dev remembering her teachings and beliefs.

''Where there is the abode of Divine Light, there vibrates the primordial sound,'' wrote Diljit Dosanj.