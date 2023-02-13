Guru Dutt's sister Lalita Lajmi passes away at 90; she played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRRIYARAJ Famous painter Lalita Lajmi

Veteran artist Lalita Lajmi passed away on Monday, February 13 at the age of 90. She was a noted artist and the sister of the Indian auteur late Guru Dutt. A self-taught artist, Lalita appeared to play a cameo in the Aamir Khan starrer 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par', in which the superstar played an art teacher. The Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation took to social media to share the news of the sad demise of Lajmi.

Sharing an old picture of Lalita and her creation, it wrote in the caption, "We are deeply saddened by the news of artist Lalitha Lajmi's passing away. Lajmi was a self-taught artist with a keen interest in classical dance. Her works had an element of melancholy and performance, as seen here in her artwork, 'Dance of Life and Death'."

Lajmi's earlier works drew inspiration from her personal life and observations, while her later works reflected the hidden tension between man and woman. Her works were also influenced by Indian films such as those made by her brother Guru Dutt, Satyajit Ray and Raj Kapoor.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest Entertainment News