Gulzar's poetic appeal to citizens to follow COVID 19 appropiate behaviour

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Gulzar

As India begins taking precautionary steps to avoid a third surge in COVID-19 cases, Indian lyricist and poet, Gulzar Saab, has penned poetic appeals to citizens to follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviours to avoid a surge in Covid cases. This includes frequently washing hands, wearing a double mask, and maintaining a 6 feet physical distance between one another.

His writings, which have been released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India across their social media platforms to support their ongoing campaign to raise awareness of critical COVID messages, reminds citizens of their responsibilities and the power they have to help curb the spread of the virus.

A surge in cases is predicted to affect children and rural villages the most in case of a third spike, therefore, Covid-19 remains a significant public health concern despite the country easing its lockdowns.

To help citizens understand and take on their individual responsibilities to fight the pandemic, Gulzar Saab, in his distinctly deep but calm tone evokes poetic similes. Comparing how one wears a raincoat during the rains to prevent getting wet, Gulzar Saab implies the individualistic duty in taking the similarly necessary precautions against the virus.

In his sublime style he recites, “Mein apne gaon ke bhai behenon see baat kar raha hun, jese baarish see bachne ke liye raincoat pehen lete hain...suniye is waqt har taraf mahaamaari baras rahi hai, corona see bachne ke liye sirf ek tikka lagva lijiye”.

The message is clear – everyone has a responsibility to safeguard themselves against the virus during the pandemic.