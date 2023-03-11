Guess what Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount and NTR Jr discussed in LA

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lucien Laviscount and NTR Jr in LA

Man of masses NTR Jr is currently in the US to attend the 95th Academy Awards where his epic period action drama RRR's song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. While the world can’t stop dancing to the beats of Naatu Naatu, people are still in awe of NTR Jr’s performance as Komaram Bheem.

But did you know that Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount is also an admirer of NTR Jr’s performance? Lucien Laviscount, last night, ran into the man of masses at a café in Beverly Hills and he couldn’t stop himself from raving about RRR and NTR’s tiger sequence.

Recollecting the meeting between Emily in Paris's heartthrob and the young tiger a source said, “Lucien recognized NTR instantly from RRR and came to greet him and congratulate him on his success of RRR. They later even chatted about the film and Lucien was very keen on knowing how NTR shot the interval sequence with the animals and could not stop himself from praising NTR and his performance.” While the world is still recovering from seeing NTR Jr. ambush animals on screen, we cannot wait to see what new the actor has in store for his fans in Koratala Siva’s NTR 30.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with RRR director SS Rajamouli are all set to walk the red carpet at Oscars 2023. The Academy Awards will be aired in India on Monday and the star cast will be seen making India proud at the mega event. While the actors' loyal fandom is all excited to see their idols walk the red carpet at the Oscars, Jr NTR in a recent interview with KTLA, an LA-based news channel, explained how it will not just be him walking the red carpet but the entire country.

