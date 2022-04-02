Gudi Padwa 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR, Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and other celebs wish fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMITABH BACHCHAN/SHRADDHA KAPOOR Amitabh Bachchan and Shraddha Kapoor wish fans on Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa, also known as the Maharashtrian New Year, is being celebrated on April 2. According to the Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month. It marks the start of a new year for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus. On this day, the traditional Gudi flags are hoisted on the terrace or house exteriors. On this celebratory occasion, a number of celebrities have turned to social media to send their best wishes to fans and followers. One of the first wishes came from Shraddha Kapoor. The actress shared some gorgeous pictures of herself dressed in a traditional 'Nauvari' saree.

Talking about the festival Shraddha Kapoor expressed, "With Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navratri and Ugadi, I look forward to starting the New Year on a happy, optimistic and a positive note. I started my day with some homemade maharashtrian food, some of which I also took with me to the sets for my team. The day is all about spending time with your loved ones and cherishing the little moments." On the related note, the 'Nauvari' celebrated the strength and fighting spirit of a woman. Traditionally worn by women to fight in wars back in the day, the saree allowed for mobility and freedom of movement and wasn't just a mere aesthetic attire.

Anupam Kher, who is being lauded for his incredible performance in The Kashmir Files, tweeted, "Navreh Poshte’ to all the Kashmiris all over the world. And a very happy Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheiraoba and Chaitra Navami to everyone. May this year bring love, joy, happiness, peace, good health & prosperity to all."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished his social media family with special quotes.

Birthday boy Ajay Devgn too wished his fans and followers a prosperous and happy year ahead, "Looking forward to another year of happiness, love and prosperity for all! Gudi Padwa aur Ugadi ki sabhi ko shubhkaamnayein #happygudipadwa," he wrote.

Jr NTR also took to Twitter to wish his fans on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.

Ankita Lokhande, who is celebrating her first Gudi Padwa after the wedding, dropped a video from the puja ceremony, where Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain are performing the rituals. Wishing everyone, Ankita wrote, "Let's celebrate this new year - Gudi Padwa - by thanksgiving each other and be grateful for every blessing you have. Do not hesitate to express your feelings and show love to your loved ones."

On celebrating her first Gudi Padwa with Vicky Jain, the actress expressed, "Celebrating every festival this year with you as our first time feels so special. I feel complete and so secure by you being around. Wearing sarees, putting gajra and sindoor, wearing mangalsutra every day and performing each and every rituals together as husband and wife make me believe more in love and the institution of marriage."