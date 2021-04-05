Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANIKA MANN Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actress Kanika Mann tests positive for COVID-19

Television's one of the most popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega lead actress Kanika Mann has been tested positive for the COVID-19. The actress has isolated herself and is currently under home quarantine.

A statement has been released by her spokesperson in which she said,"The cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again, and we must all be more careful than ever! Owing to my working conditions, I have to travel back and forth, and have been feeling under the weather for the last few days. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID yesterday."

Kanika has requested to give her some time in solitude and she urges people to be careful. "I'd appreciate it if I'm given some time in solitude to recuperate and heal. Please keep me in your prayers and please take care of yourselves and your families. Please wear your masks, wash your hands and keep your surroundings sanitized."

On the professional front, after the wrap of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega show, Kanika Mann featured in various music videos.

Recently, many television celebrities including Shubhangi Atre, Ajaz Khan, Kanchi Singh, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.