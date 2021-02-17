Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja says she can never be called a nepo-kid. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINA AHUJA Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja says she can never be called a nepo-kid

Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja recently opened up on her journey into the film industry and said that now she doesn't feel pressure of being a nepo-kid. She said that she has never taken any professional help from his father and that she has been offered films on her own merit. Tina, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Smeep Kang’s Second Hand Husband promises to be one of the entertainers just like her father. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and around.

In an interview with TOI, Tina said she doesn't feel pressure of being a star-kid. She added that Govinda never tried to use his influence to get her film offers.

“That’s the one thing that dad has not done so far and I have never asked him to. The day I feel that I need something, he is always there, but I can never be called a nepo-kid; I have got all my movies on my merit. I got all the offers on my own; he never had to help me. But he was aware of what I was doing or not doing."

She further added, "his father still gets a report of everything that I am doing, but that doesn’t mean that he will interfere in my work. Dad has never called up anyone to get me a movie, so I can't be called a nepo-kid.”

However, Govinda is keen on producing a film for Tina. “He is always very supportive of my work. So let's see, maybe in the future, we might do that as well.” she said.

When asked about her father's advise to her, she stressed, "What he told me was just to give my best, have fun, and leave the rest to destiny."

Meanwhile, Tina made her Bollywood debut in Second Hand Husband opposite Gippy Grewal. The film also starred Geeta Basra and Dharmendra.