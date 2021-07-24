Govinda reveals his discomfort during romantic scenes in debut film 'Ilzaam'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA Govinda

Actor Govinda, who will soon be seen in the dance reality show "Dance Deewane". As he appeared as a special guest the actor shared anecdotes from his personal life. He revealed that he was shy while enacting a romantic scene in his debut film "Ilzaam".

Sharing an interesting incident from the sets of his debut film, the actor said: "I remember during my first film, I had to shoot a romantic song with Neelam and I just couldn't do it. From the corner, Saroj (Khan) held me and inquired whether I had ever romanced a girl! I said 'no', and she immediately asked one of her assistant choreographers to teach me how to do the romantic steps, and It was quite something."

In the show, the actor will be seen shaking a leg with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and joining the duo as the judges will be the actress Nora Fatehi. It was Nora's comments after contestant Piyush's performance about shyness that encouraged Govinda to reveal the fun incident.

Govinda also posted a video from the sets of the show featuring Nora and Ganesh. "Apne dance se Bollywood mein kar diya kamaal ab #DD3 ke stage par machayenge dhamaal. Guru Purnima mein aa raha hoon main, @ganeshacharyaa aur @norafatehi, toh humse milne ke liye ho jaiye tayyar," he captioned the post.

In an interesting turn of events, the show will see one of the contestants, Pallavi, perform on one of Govinda's iconic tracks "Tum toh dhokebaaz ho", followed by Aman's fiery act.

"Dance Deewane" airs on Colors Tv