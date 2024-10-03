Govinda misfire incident: Actor's wife Sunita Ahuja gives new health update | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja give new health update

Bollywood actor Govinda hurt himself on Tuesday during a bullet misfiring incident. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai hospital and has been under supervision since then. Several Bollywood celebs including his long-time friend and filmmaker David Dhawan have been to the hospital to meet the actor. Now Govinda, Shiv Sena leader and actor's wife Sunita Ahuja has given a new health update on his health. She also revealed the day when the actor will be discharged from the hospital.

What did Sunita Ahuja say?

Sunita Ahuja came out of the Mumbai hospital to give a new update on Govinda's health. She said that the actor is fine now and is feeling much better. "He will be discharged most probably this evening or tomorrow," the actor's wife said. Sunita also added that since it is the first day of Navaratri, she prayed for the well-being of Govinda and then came to the hospital.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning

This incident happened with actor Govinda yesterday at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor was leaving for Kolkata from Mumbai at around 4:45 in the morning. He was going to participate in a show. During this, he was keeping the revolver when suddenly it slipped from his hand and there was a misfire. The bullet hit the actor's left leg near the knee. Govinda was immediately taken to the hospital. During treatment, the bullet was removed from his leg and now he is out of danger.

As soon as the news of Govinda being shot was received, the actor's nephew Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah reached the hospital first. Yesterday, Krushna's sister, Govinda's niece Aarti, was also seen outside the hospital to meet her uncle. Aarti reached the hospital with her husband Deepak Chauhan to meet her uncle.

