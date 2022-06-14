Govinda, Krushna Abhishek bury the hatchet and become family again after feuding for 6 years?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KRUSHNA30 Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have been feuding in the open

The feud between superstar Govinda and his nephew and actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek seems to have finally ended as the former has accepted Krushna's apology publicly. During Maniesh Paul's recent podcast, Govinda put an end to the longstanding cold war between the two which started with Krushna accusing his uncle of not coming to meet his children in the hospital.

Govinda calls Krushna 'liar'

The 'Hadh Kar Di Aapne' actor later called him a liar for claiming so. But, now the two have mended their broken relationship. Maniesh shared a snippet from his podcast on his Instagram where Govinda can be seen forgiving Krushna and telling him to relax and cheer up.

Govinda accepts apology from 'bhanja' Krushna

Govinda can be seen saying in the video, "You are my favourite sister's kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn't get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven."

Krushna took to the comments section of the video and wrote, "Love him too" with a heart and a hug emoji.

Maniesh helps Govinda and Krushna reconcile

Maniesh's show has become the ground for reconciliation between the two members of the family. Earlier, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had blamed Krishna's wife Kashmera for the tension in the family. In interviews and on social media, the two star wives have also been fighting. When Krushna appeared on Maniesh's podcast, he had cried and apologized, urging Govinda to forgive him.

