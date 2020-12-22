Govinda can't stop grooving to Husn Hai Suhana at his birthday bash. Inside pics, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA_8089 Inside videos and photos from Govinda's 57th birthday

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda celebrated his 57th birthday on Monday (December 21). The actor, who is known for his stellar acting skills and killer dance moves, hosted a grand party at his home which was attended by all his close friends and family members. Celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Shakti Kapoor, Ganesh Acharya and others celebrated the special day with Govinda. The photos and videos from the birthday bash have gone viral on the inter which shows Govinda grooving to the tunes of his most popular song Husn Hai Suhana from the film Coolie No. 1.

Govinda was joined by wife Sunita Ahuja and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the dance floor as he flaunted his sassy moves on the Hero No. 1 song Mai To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. He also danced on Husn Hai Suhana with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who choreographed the actor in the original film. Other than Shakti Kapoor, comedian Kapil Sharma was also seen attending the birthday bash.

Check out the inside photos, videos from Govinda's birthday party-

At the birthday bash, Govinda flaunted a printed black jacket and looked handsome as he flaunted his dance moves. Director David Dhawan has remade Govinda's Coolie. No 1 with son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The upcoming film also features the remake of the songs like Tujhe mirchi lagi, Husnn Hai Suhana and others from the original film.

Said David Dhawan: "Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless. According to me, these tracks helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand-Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together. Including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 was my way to pay back."

The upcoming film also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Sahil Vaid, Manoj Joshi, and is scheduled to drop on December 25, on Amazon Prime Video.