Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GIORGIA ANDRIANI Gorgeous Giorgia Andriani sets Instagram on fire, shares her swimsuit look from Dubai beach

The gorgeous Italian Supermodel and actress, Giorgia Andriani is conquering all hearts in the B town with her glamorous looks and killer moves! In her recent super hit music video, the remake of Kishore Kumar’s “Roop Tera Mastana” with Mika Singh, Giorgia set fire on the stage with all the desi thumkas and her sassy boogy, and we can’t seem to get enough of her sparking disco look that teleported us right back to the 90s.

The Instagram queen, who always entertains all her fans with trendy posts, recently posted a trail of head-turning, jaw-dropping images that we are just ogling in awe. Wearing a Gorgeous printed bikini on the beaches of Dubai. She posed in a series of 7 images, all of which have left us wanting more than just a sneak peak into the lux.

Andriani also seems to be accessorizing the look with classic black beach shades and small golden loops, but the halter neck pastel bikini on her perfectly toned body tells us that winter is still far from Dubai! Oh, how gorgeous does she look?

On the work front, the whole country loved Giorgia Andriani with Mika Singh in the remake of, “Roop Tera Mastana”. Her role of a lawyer in "Victim" was also a great performance, and we cannot wait to see her in "Welcome to Bajrangpur" along with Shreyas Talpade. Also, in Dubai she recently finished her upcoming project shoot.