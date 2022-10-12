'Goodbye' director Vikas Bahl remembers his favourite interactions with Amitabh Bachchan

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Vikas Bahl recalls memorable moments with Big B on the sets of Goodbye

On the occasion of Big B's 80th birthday, Vikas Bahl, the director who is currently basking in the success of his recently released theatrical film "Goodbye," which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana, discussed his experience working with the legendary actor and shared what was his main takeaway from him.

The director told IANS, "Working with Mr. Bachchan is a wholesome experience. You can learn so much from him about work, life, relationships, respecting people, attention to detail and pretty much everything."

But, what stood out for him was Big B's curiosity and the constant urge to excel in life, as he further mentioned, "While I was working on 'Goodbye', I saw him coming on set with curiosity like that of a newcomer in the industry, and this was every single day. He has that childlike curiosity, he wants to explore more even after achieving so much in his life and that's what makes him a true legend."

"The constant urge to seek something, to go beyond and outdo himself is what makes Mr. Bachchan what he really is today. I'm blessed to work with him," he added.

The makers of the film also released a special song 'Happy Birthday' wishing the megastar on his birthday. The video includes bits of celebrations both on and off-screen as the film unit gets drenched in celebrations.

Also read: 'Dahan' casting director Shivam Gupta on success of the series: I feel proud, we all deserve this

'Goodbye', which also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover, is a family drama and tells the story of how a family comes together in times of grief after losing an important member. The film, produced by Ekta Kapoor, has music by Amit Trivedi, and is currently playing in theatres.

Also read: Urfi Javed struggles climbing stairs in fitted golden outfit, video goes viral

Latest Entertainment News