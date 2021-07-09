Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable pictures cuddling his new on-set companion

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared some adorable pictures from the sets of his film where he is seen cuddling with his new companion. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B posted pictures with a cute little golden retriever puppy. Sharing that he wanted to take the canine home, Big B wrote, "..my new companion on set .. cozy and comfortable in my arms .. wanted so much to bring her home .. but .." Looking all dashing in his yellow hoodie and black pants, Big B is seen cuddling a cute little puppy in his arms.

As soon as he shared photos, comments began pouring in. Actor Bhumi Pednekar could not stop gushing over the photos of Big B with his cute companion. She dropped a heart emoticon for them in the comments.

Earlier too, he had shared a few pictures of himself from the sets of his film where he was seen pulling a dog's furry long ears and scratching his neck lovingly.

On a related note, Goodbye also stars Rashmika mandana and Elli Avram. It will be Rashmika's second Bollywood film, her Hindi debut being Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about working with big B, she said, "Initially when I read the script, it was just about the script because nobody told me anything about who was going to be cast beside me! I liked the script and later I was told that, Bachchan sir would be in the film and I was like, 'wait, come again. what?!' It sounded too good to be true and I thought someone was playing a prank."

"Until the announcement was done, I was like, 'ok, is this happening? what is happening, please someone tell me'. Then the announcement happened and I was like 'ok, this is happening'," Rashmika adds and giggles thinking about her reaction.

The actress made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film "Kirik Party" followed by the Telugu debut "Chalo". She recently entered the Tamil industry with "Sulthan".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has plenty of projects in his kitty including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra,' 'Mayday' and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.