Good Luck Sakhi: Ram Charan-Keerthy Suresh grove to Naatu Naatu song, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TRENDS KEERTHY Good Luck Sakhi: Ram Charan-Keerthy Suresh grove to Naatu Naatu song

Highlights Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh dance to Naatu Naatu song at Good Luck Sakhi pre-release event

Keerthy starrer is all set to hit the theatres on January 28

Actors Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh treated their fans to an impromptu dance at the event of the actress' upcoming film 'Good Luck Sakhi.' Ram Charan was invited as the chief guest at the event, where he wished 'Good Luck Sakhi' team and danced to the famous 'Naatu Naatu' song, from Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'. As the audience cheered, it was an eye feast to watch them perform the iconic dance step. The video of the same is now going viral on social media.

The pre-release event of Keerthy-starrer was held in Hyderabad. The event witnessed an ensemble of stars. Ram Charan, who addressed the gathering at the pre-release event, had conveyed that his father Chiranjeevi was supposed to attend the event, as he always wanted to encourage the team -- 'Good Luck Sakhi'. For the unversed, the megastar has tested positive for COVID 19. Chiranjeevi on Wednesday announced that he is quarantined at home and has mild coronavirus symptoms.

Billed to be a woman-oriented script, 'Good Luck Sakhi' is gearing up for theatrical release on January 28. Nagesh Kukunoo directorial has Keerthy Suresh playing a sharpshooter. The film boasts proudly of a female-dominated crew led by co-producer Shravya Varma.

As Keerthy Suresh takes the lead role portraying a village girl, Adi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu, and others in important roles in 'Good Luck Sakhi'. It is a multi-lingual film made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it on the Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner. Devi Sri Prasad has scored music while Chirantan Das has cranked the camera.