Golmaal actor Siddharth Jadhav quashes divorce rumours by celebrating daughter's birthday with wife | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SIDDHARTH23OCT Siddharth Jadhav is known for his comedy roles in Bollywood movies

Golmaal actor Siddharth Jadhav has quashed rumours of his divorce from wife Trupti Akkalwar. Speculations were rife for some time that Siddharth and Trupti have hit a brought patch in their marriage. Even after Siddharth confirmed that there is nothing wrong with his personal life, fans of the Marathi actor did not believe him. Now, Siddharth shared pictures from his daughter's birthday celebration in which he was seen with Trupti. Many are believing it is the couple's way of putting all rumours surrounding their relationship to rest.

Siddharth celebrates daughter's b'day with wife

Siddharth celebrated his daughter Swara's birthday with some of her friends. Trupti was also seen posing in the pictures and was all smiles on her daughter's big day. Sharing images from the party that was organised at the couple's residence, Siddharth thanked fans for the wishes they shared for his daughter Swara.

He wrote in his Instagram post, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for wishing Swara a happy birthday lv u all (sic)." In the images, a few of Siddharth and Trupti's friends are present. A few children are also gathered for the evening. Siddharth is also seen in the pictures.

Read: Malayalam actor ND Prasad found hanging from tree at his residence

Siddharth's wish for Swara

Earlier, Siddharth shared a warm wish for his daughter Swara on social media. Sharing pictures with his daughter, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday Swara. The happiest day of my life. Swar's birthday. May all your wishes, dreams come true. And Baba is there to complete it. Have a lot of fun .. lv u forever Swara. Lv u all (sic)."

Siddharth's movies

Siddharth is popularly known as the Comedy King of Marathi Cinema. He made his acting debut with the DD Sahyadr’s show Ek Shunya Baburao in 2004. Later, he also acted in several Marathi and Hindi movies, including Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, De Dhakka, City of Gold, Irada Pakka, Kutumb, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and many more. He will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi film Circus directed by Rohit Shetty. It stars Ranveer Singh in the dual role alongside Jacquline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. The film will hit the theatres on December 23.

Read: Soorarai Pottru actor 'Poo' Ramu dies in Chennai after being hospitalised for heart attack