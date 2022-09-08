GodFather: Nayanthara's first look as Sathyapriya Jaidev from Chiranjeevi starrer OUT

Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Nayanthara

GodFather: The makers of the upcoming action political film on Thursday, unveiled the first look poster of south actress Nayanthara. Chiranjeevi's next is one of the most anticipated films and Nayanthara will be seen portraying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev. Sharing her first look from the film, the makers tweeted, "Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as 'Sathyapriya Jaidev' from the world of #GodFather. First Single update soon. GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5."

In the poster, Nayanthara looks traditional in a cotton linen checkered saree. The actress appears a bit intense as she is busy preparing a letter on the typewriter.

Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi starrer

GodFather also stars Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance, which also marks the 'Radhe' actor's debut in the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi flexes his swag in the film and Salman plays Chiranjeevi's 'younger brother' as addressed by the latter in the teaser. There is also a song sequence featuring Salman and Chiranjeevi, which was shot recently on a set in Mumbai. Prabhudeva choreographed the special song sequence. ALSO READ: GodFather teaser: Chiranjeevi oozes swag in first look poster of Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer

Helmed by Mohan Raja, it is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Lucifer', with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. The movie will see Chiranjeevi in an out-and-out action avatar. Although it is a remake, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman. Satya Dev will feature in a role with negative shades.

Nayanthara's work front

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actress was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from 'GodFather' she will be also seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee's next action thriller 'Jawan' which is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

