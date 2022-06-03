'Don't share Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased tracks': Gippy Grewal to music labels. Threatens legal action

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GIPPY GREWAL/SIDHU MOOSE WALA Gippy Grewal and Sidhu Moose Wala

Days after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, singer Gippy Grewal has penned a note online, addressing various music producers. In his post, he demanded that all unreleased music of Moose Wala, be it finished or unfinished should be handed over to the late singer's father. Taking to his Twitter, Grewal warned that 'legal action' will be taken against individuals who release any of his tracks. Also, the singer mentioned that 'Moose Wala's father is the only one' who has the right to make any decisions, now.

Gippy Grewal on Sidhu Moosewala's unreleased tracks

The singer's note read, "We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Please hand over all the content to his father after Sidhu's Bhog on June 8th."

"Also, if someone from his extended family or friends, contacts any of his music producers for his work, please do not share anything. His father is the only one who should get to decide everything," he added.

Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

The Punjabi singer, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday (May 29). The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He was cremated on May 31 at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district. A large crowd gathered at his native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district to pay last respects to Moose Wala.

Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering Moose Wala.